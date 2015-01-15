FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya warplane attacked trawler carrying gasoline to Benghazi -official
January 15, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

BENGHAZI, Libya, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A Libyan warplane from the internationally recognised government attacked a fishing trawler carrying gasoline to the port of Benghazi this week after suspecting it was supplying Islamist militants, a military official said on Thursday.

There were no details about the ownership or origin of the vessel which military official Mohamed Hejazi said was attacked on Tuesday.

Forces from the government carried out an air strike on a Greek-operated oil tanker on Jan. 4, killing two crewmen. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Jason Neely)

