Tunisia allows Libyan flights after six-month shutdown
August 18, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Tunisia allows Libyan flights after six-month shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Tunisia said it would reopen its airspace to flights to and from Libya on Tuesday as safety standards in its neighbour’s airports had improved.

Tunisia, hit by two major militant attacks this year, has banned the flights since March, fearing more violence could spill over from Libya where two rival governments, Islamist militants and other militias are vying for power.

Most other foreign airlines and embassies withdrew from Libya after security collapsed following the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

But Tunisia remains a major refuge and transit point for Libyans trying to escape violence.

“The decision came after audits carried out by security teams in ... eastern and western Libyan airports,” the transport ministry said in a statement.

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Heavens

