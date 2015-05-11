Turkish ship attacked as it approached Libya's Tobruk - Foreign Ministry

ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - A Turkish dry cargo ship was shelled from the Libyan coast as it approached Tobruk port and then attacked from the air as it tried to leave the area on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The ship’s third officer died and other crew members were wounded in the attacks, which the ministry condemned in a statement, saying the ship was in international waters at the time. The statement did not specify who launched the attacks. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alison Williams)