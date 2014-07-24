Turkey may evacuate embassy in Libya amid security fears - minister

ANKARA, July 24 (Reuters) - Turkey may evacuate its embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli, foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday, a day after his ministry advised all Turkish citizens to leave the North African country due to the worsening security situation.

“There has been serious conflict in Libya for the recent months... We have taken measures for the evacuation of a few hundred Turks in Libya,” Davutoglu said in an interview with the Turkish broadcaster AHaber.