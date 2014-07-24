FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey may evacuate embassy in Libya amid security fears - minister
July 24, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey may evacuate embassy in Libya amid security fears - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 24 (Reuters) - Turkey may evacuate its embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli, foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday, a day after his ministry advised all Turkish citizens to leave the North African country due to the worsening security situation.

“There has been serious conflict in Libya for the recent months... We have taken measures for the evacuation of a few hundred Turks in Libya,” Davutoglu said in an interview with the Turkish broadcaster AHaber.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ayse Sarioglu, Writing by Jonny Hogg, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk and John Stonestreet

