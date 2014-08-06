FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey suspends activities at Tripoli embassy over insecurity
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 6, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Turkey suspends activities at Tripoli embassy over insecurity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Turkey has suspended work at its embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli, Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday, two weeks after his ministry advised Turks to leave the North African country due to worsening lawlessness.

“Because of some security risks we have suspended our activities in Benghazi like many other countries, as well as in Tripoli,” Davutoglu told Reuters in an interview.

“Our consul general in Misrata is continuing ... and we have a team in Tunisia following all the developments. Our citizens have been evacuated, those who wanted to be evacuated.” (Reporting by Nick Tattersall and Tulay Karadeniz, editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.