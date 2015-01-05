Turkish Airlines suspends flights to Libya's Misrata

ISTANBUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines, the only foreign airline still flying to Libya, has suspended its flights to Misrata over concerns about worsening security in the country, the company said on Monday.

A Libyan warplane from forces loyal to the internationally recognised government bombed a Greek-operated oil tanker anchored offshore on Sunday, killing two crewmen in an escalation of a battle between the country’s rival factions.

Turkey’s flag carrier cancelled its Istanbul - Misrata flights on Sunday, and suspended all Misrata flights, but had not yet taken a decision on other flights to Libya, it told Reuters in an e-mail on Monday.

Turkish Airlines also flies to Benghazi, Tripoli and Sebha in Libya.

Three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is mired in a power struggle between two rival factions of former rebels who have established competing governments, both claiming legitimacy and control of vast oil resources. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)