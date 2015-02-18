FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya wants arms embargo lifted to tackle Islamic State -minister
February 18, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

Libya wants arms embargo lifted to tackle Islamic State -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Libya called on the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday to lift an arms embargo on the country and help it build its army so it can tackle Islamic State and other extremist groups.

“Libya needs a decisive stance from the international community to help us build or national army’s capacity and this would come through a lifting of the embargo on weapons so our army can receive materiel and weapons so as to deal with this rampant terrorism,” Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Dayri told the council.

The Libyan government is allowed to import weapons and related materiel with the approval a U.N. Security Council committee that oversees and arms embargo imposed in 2011. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Grant McCool)

