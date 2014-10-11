FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ban Ki-moon arrives for talks in Libya's capital
#Energy
October 11, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Ban Ki-moon arrives for talks in Libya's capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon arrived in Libya’s capital Tripoli on Saturday for talks with the country’s warring factions fighting over control of the oil producer, in the highest-level visit of a foreign visitor for three months.

The top U.N. diplomat “will urge (the) Libyan parties to push forward with political dialogue to restore stability to (the) country,” the United Nations said in a tweet.

Libya is struggling with two governments and two parliaments since an armed group from the western city of Misrata seized the capital in August, setting up its own cabinet and forcing the internationally recognized government to move to the east. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall) (+ 218 911 975 845 (mobile)))

