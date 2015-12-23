FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. Security Council endorses Libyan peace agreement
December 23, 2015 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. Security Council endorses Libyan peace agreement

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday endorsed a U.N.-brokered agreement among Libya’s warring factions to form a national unity government, a deal Western powers hope will bring stability and help to combat a growing Islamic State presence.

The unanimously adopted resolution, drafted by Britain, made clear that Libya’s future unity government should be the sole representative for the North African country, where competing governments have long vied for power.

Four years after Muammar Gaddafi’s fall, Libya is deeply fractured, with a self-declared government in Tripoli and an internationally recognized one in the east, each backed by coalitions of former rebels and militias. Hardliners in both Libyan factions reject the peace deal. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Will Dunham)

