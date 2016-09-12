FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Western powers call on Libyan forces that seized ports to withdraw
September 12, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

Western powers call on Libyan forces that seized ports to withdraw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The United States and five European powers called on Monday on forces loyal to eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar to withdraw from several key oil ports seized from a rival force over the weekend.

"We call for all military forces that have moved into the oil crescent to withdraw immediately, without preconditions," said the statement from the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain.

Forces loyal to Haftar took control of Ras Lanuf, Es Sider, Zueitina and Brega ports, displacing a force that is allied to the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.

Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
