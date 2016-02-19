FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-White House: Cannot yet confirm results of air strikes in Libya
February 19, 2016 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-White House: Cannot yet confirm results of air strikes in Libya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typographical error in second paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it cannot yet confirm the results of U.S. air strikes in Libya, but that the Obama administration is committed to taking decisive action against Islamic State.

“It’s an indication that the president will not hesitate to take these kinds of forceful, decisive actions,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing following the operation earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

