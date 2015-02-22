FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First tanker in almost a year loads crude at Libya's Zueitina port -official
#Energy
February 22, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

First tanker in almost a year loads crude at Libya's Zueitina port -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The first tanker in almost a year has loaded crude from the eastern Libyan port of Zueitina on Sunday, an oil official said.

The 103 oilfield and Harouge Oil Co feeding into the port have resumed work, the official said, asking not to be named. A Greek-registered tanker will leave for Italy later on Sunday after loading 750,000 barrels of oil.

The port reopened in April last year after a former rebel group wanting autonomy for eastern Libya lifted its blockade, but since then strikes and technical delays had prevented the resumption of exports. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

