Libya's elected parliament agrees to resume UN talks - spokesman
March 2, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

Libya's elected parliament agrees to resume UN talks - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya, March 2 (Reuters) - Libya’s elected House of Representatives (HOR) on Monday agreed to go back to United Nations-brokered peace talks with a rival government, a week after they pulled out over a militant suicide bombing, a parliament spokesman said.

“The HoR voted today to resume the peace dialogue after we held a meeting with the U.N. envoy to Libya Bernardino Leon,” the spokesman, Faraj Hashem, said. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Ralph Boulton)

