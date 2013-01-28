FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Libya's Ras Lanuf shut after fault, strike planned
January 28, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Libya's Ras Lanuf shut after fault, strike planned

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds NOC, detail, quote)

LONDON/TRIPOLI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Libya’s main oil refinery, Ras Lanuf, remained offline on Monday due a workers’ strike, after the 220,000 barrels per day plant was shut down last week due to a technical fault, traders said.

A note was sent to clients in the afternoon to say that employees were not planning on returning to work until their demands were met; these included overtime pay and equal salaries for locals and foreign workers.

A source at Libya’s National Oil Corporation confirmed the refinery had shutdown, but said it was due to a power failure rather than a strike.

Oil installations have become a focal point of protests in OPEC member Libya and the government is struggling to impose order on a vast and divided country awash with arms and militias after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in late 2011.

Protests targeting the Zueitina terminal, which ships about 60,000-70,000 barrels per day, have prevented any crude leaving the port since December. Exports are expected to resume in mid-February.

“It’s the refinery only, crude exports are normal,” said a trader.  (Reporting by Jessica Donati, Ali Shuaib and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Anthony Barker)

