a year ago
Western governments welcome panel to run Libyan wealth fund-Germany
August 18, 2016 / 7:41 AM / a year ago

Western governments welcome panel to run Libyan wealth fund-Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The governments of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Britain and the United States welcomed the appointment in Libya of an interim panel to run the country's sovereign wealth fund, Germany's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The governments (of those countries) call on all Libyans to support the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) in preserving and protecting the independence and integrity of the Libyan Financial Institutions for the benefit of all Libyans," the ministry said in a statement.

Libya's U.N.-backed government said on Monday it was appointing a five-member caretaker committee to run the $67 billion sovereign wealth fund.

Writing by Madeline Chambers, Editing by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
