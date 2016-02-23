FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court date set for Libyan sovereign fund dispute
#U.S. Legal News
February 23, 2016 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

Court date set for Libyan sovereign fund dispute

Claire Milhench

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A London court date has been set to resolve a long-running dispute over the leadership of Libya’s $67 billion sovereign wealth fund, potentially paving the way for litigation against two investment banks to move forward.

The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) is mired in a power struggle between two would-be chairmen, Hassan Bouhadi and AbdulMagid Breish.

A hearing will be held in the Commercial Court in the week beginning March 7, with the aim of determining which of the LIA’s two rival chairmen has the authority to bring litigation against Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale.

The hearing is expected to run for four or five days, although the judgment may not come in the same week.

The LIA is attempting to pursue the banks for more than $3 billion that it claims was mismanaged.

BDO was appointed a a receiver to keep the legal proceedings afloat until the authority issue was resolved.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
