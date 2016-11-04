FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Libyan sovereign wealth fund seeks leave to appeal in Goldman dispute
November 4, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

Libyan sovereign wealth fund seeks leave to appeal in Goldman dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund on Friday asked for leave to appeal against a British High Court ruling in favour of Goldman Sachs in the fund's $1.2 billion case against the investment bank.

In October Judge Vivien Rose dismissed the Libyan Investment Authority's (LIA) case against the Wall Street giant over nine equity derivatives trades made in 2008.

In the LIA's court filings, seen by Reuters, the LIA said an appeal would be confined to the LIA's claim in respect of four trades made in April, and a prestigious internship that Goldman Sachs offered to Haitem Zarti, the younger brother of Mustafa Zarti, a key LIA decision-maker at the time. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Sujata Rao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
