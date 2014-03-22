FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US forces hand over seized oil tanker to Libya-agency
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 22, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

US forces hand over seized oil tanker to Libya-agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS, March 22 (Reuters) - An oil tanker seized by U.S. commandos after it loaded crude at a Libyan port controlled by armed rebels has been handed back to Libyan authorities, the Libyan state news agency LANA reported on Saturday.

The Morning Glory tanker was due to arrive later on Saturday at Libya’s Zawiya port after being escorted through international waters by the U.S. Navy, Libyan officials said.

U.S. special forces seized the tanker on Sunday off Cyprus, days after it left Libya with a cargo of crude from Es Sider port, which is controlled by rebels who want more autonomy and oil wealth in defiance of the central government. (Writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.