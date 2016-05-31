FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technip signs $500 mln deal to refurbish Libya's Bahr Essalam oil platform
May 31, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Technip signs $500 mln deal to refurbish Libya's Bahr Essalam oil platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - French oil services company Technip has signed a deal worth $500 million with a consortium that includes Libya’s National Oil Company (NOC) and Italy’s oil and gas major ENI to refurbish an offshore oil platform.

A statement from the French foreign ministry where a Libyan delegation was visiting on Tuesday, said the platform is for the Libya’s Bahr Essalam oil field off Tripoli.

The deal was signed by NOC’s chief executive Mustafa Sanalla and Technip’s CEO Thierry Pilenko. (Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

