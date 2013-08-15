FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libya in talks to buy Dubai's stake in Tunisie Telecom -sources
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 15, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Libya in talks to buy Dubai's stake in Tunisie Telecom -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A unit of Libya’s sovereign wealth fund, which wants to expand in Africa, is in talks to buy a 35-percent stake in state-owned Tunisie Telecom from a conglomerate owned by Dubai’s ruler, three sources aware of the matter said.

Dubai Holding’s subsidiary, Emirates International Telecommunications LLC (EIT), has put its 35-percent stake in Tunisie Telecom, which it bought for $2.25 billion in 2006, up for sale to cut its debt.

J.P. Morgan Chase valued the stake at $650 million in a July research note.

LAP GreenN officials were not available for comment. EIT would not confirm or deny whether it was selling the stake. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.