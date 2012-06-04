FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya central bank says to keep Unicredit stake
June 4, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

Libya central bank says to keep Unicredit stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TRIPOLI, June 4 (Reuters) - Libya’s central bank will keep its 2.9 percent stake in Italian bank Unicredit with no plans to increase its foreign investments for now, governor Saddeq Omar Elkaber said on Monday.

Libya’s central bank and the Libyan Investment Authority have cut their combined stake in the bank to around 4 percent after a capital increase in January. The central bank’s share is at around 2.9 percent, Elkaber said.

“This is our investment, we would like to take care of it. We are still supporting (this investment),” he told Reuters.

With its stake in the Italian bank cut, Libya is no longer represented on the Unicredit board.

Elkaber said the North African country had submitted the name of his deputy, Ali Mohamed Salem, as a candidate.

“We nominated the deputy governor but maybe our share (does) not permit us to sit on the board,” he said.

The LIA’s stake in Unicredit is among 1.3 billion euros in assets that have been seized by Italy’s financial police.

Italy started seizing assets that it says belong to ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi’s family in March at the request of the International Criminal Court.

They also include stakes in oil and gas company Eni , defence group Finmeccanica, carmaker Fiat and soccer club Juventus.

“I think there is communication between the government and the government of Italy to unfreeze these assets,” Elkaber said.

Italy has said the assets were held by the LIA on behalf of the Gaddafi family. LIA says it is the legitimate owner of the assets and has lodged an appeal to recover them. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Ali Shuaib; Editing by James Dalgleish)

