Clashes at U.S. consulate in eastern Libyan city

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Armed gunmen and security forces clashed at the U.S. consulate office in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday, a security official said.

“There are fierce clashes between the Libyan army and an armed militia outside the U.S. consulate,” Abdel-Monen Al-Hurr, spokesman for Libya’s Supreme Security Committee, said, adding that roads had been closed off and security forces were surrounding the building.

A U.S. embassy source said there had been “an attack” on the diplomatic office in Benghazi, but gave no further details.