CORRECTED-U.S. ambassador to Libya, three staff killed in rocket attack-official
September 12, 2012 / 9:15 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-U.S. ambassador to Libya, three staff killed in rocket attack-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects “Libyan” to “U.S.” in quote)

BEIRUT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other embassy staff were killed in a rocket attack on Tuesday in the Libyan city of Benghazi, a Libyan official said.

It was not clear if the ambassador was in his car or the Libyan consulate when the attack occurred.

“The U.S. ambassador and three staff members were killed when gunmen fired rockets at them,” the official in Benghazi told Reuters.

Reporting by Samia Nakhoul, editing by Diana Abdallah

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
