Libya deputy PM condemns killing of U.S. ambassador

TRIPOLI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Libyan Deputy Prime Minister Mustafa Abu Shagour confirmed on Wednesday that the U.S. ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens, was killed in an attack in Libya.

“I do condemn the cowardly act of attacking the U.S. consulate and the killing of Mr Stevens and the other diplomats,” Abu Shagur wrote on Twitter.

Stevens and three other embassy staff were killed in a rocket attack on Tuesday night that targeted his car in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, a Libyan official had told Reuters.