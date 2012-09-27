FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. temporarily reduces more staff from Libya embassy
September 27, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. temporarily reduces more staff from Libya embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The United States is temporarily withdrawing more staff from its embassy in Libya’s capital for security reasons, but hopes to return them to Tripoli early next week, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

“This is a temporary further drawdown of staff for security reasons. We will review our posture again early next week with the goal of restoring staff as soon as conditions allow,” a State Department official said in New York, where Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is attending the U.N. General Assembly.

The senior official declined to say how many staff were being withdrawn or discuss specifics.

U.S. Ambassador to Libya Christopher Stevens and three other Americans were killed during what Washington has called a terrorist attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi on Sept. 11.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
