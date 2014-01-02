Two Americans detained by Libyan army in Benghazi

BENGHAZI, Libya, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Two Americans were being held by the Libyan army at its headquarters in the city of Benghazi, a local security source and army sources told Reuters.

The identity of the two Americans was not immediately clear nor why they were detained.

The U.S embassy in Libya could not be reached for comment.

Last week, four American military personnel were detained by the Libyan government on Friday and held in custody for several hours before being released, U.S. officials said. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Louise Ireland)