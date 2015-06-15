U.S. upbeat on Libya strike but not ready to declare militant dead

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Monday delivered an upbeat initial assessment of a U.S. air strike in Libya against veteran Algerian militant Mokhtar Belmokhtar over the weekend but stopped short of declaring him dead.

“Initial assessments are that it was successful. But we have not finalized our determination,” said Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman, adding that the United States consulted with the Libyan government before the strike.

Libya’s internationally recognized government, which sits in the eastern town of Bayda, said the U.S strike had killed Belmokhtar at a gathering with other militant leaders. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu)