FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libya faces enormous security challenge - U.S. diplomat
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 24, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Libya faces enormous security challenge - U.S. diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns, the most senior U.S. official to visit Libya since a deadly 2012 attack on a U.S. compound there, said on Thursday Libya was facing a severe challenge from an increase in extremist violence.

“Rising violent extremism is an enormous challenge first for Libya but also for Libya’s international partners,” he told a news conference after talks in the capital Tripoli. Washington recognised the severity of that threat, he added.

Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Writing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.