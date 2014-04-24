Libya faces enormous security challenge - U.S. diplomat

TRIPOLI, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns, the most senior U.S. official to visit Libya since a deadly 2012 attack on a U.S. compound there, said on Thursday Libya was facing a severe challenge from an increase in extremist violence.

“Rising violent extremism is an enormous challenge first for Libya but also for Libya’s international partners,” he told a news conference after talks in the capital Tripoli. Washington recognised the severity of that threat, he added.