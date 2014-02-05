FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blast at Libya school wounds 6 children - hospital, security sources
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 5, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

Blast at Libya school wounds 6 children - hospital, security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI (Libya) Feb 5 (Reuters) - At least six children were wounded when unknown assailants tossed a hand grenade into a school in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, hospital and security sources said on Wednesday.

Witnesses said that the blast damaged part of the building and that some of the victims were seriously wounded.

Blasts and assassinations are not uncommon in Benghazi, where security forces are battling Islamist militants tied to the Ansar al-Sharia group, which Washington has listed as a foreign terrorist organisation.

The son of Libya’s special forces chief was kidnapped by gunmen in Benghazi a few days ago.

Two and a half years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya’s army is struggling to control heavily armed former rebels, militias and militants who once fought against Gaddafi’s forces.

Militia brigades often fight turf wars for control of areas and businesses, and they have refused to disarm. (Reporting By Tripoli newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.