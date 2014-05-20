FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunfire, explosions resound near military camp in Libyan capital
May 20, 2014 / 10:58 PM / 3 years ago

Gunfire, explosions resound near military camp in Libyan capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TRIPOLI, May 21 (Reuters) - Explosions and gunfire could be heard near a military camp in Libya’s capital Tripoli late on Tuesday, witnesses said.

Residents reported several explosions near the al-Yarmouk barracks in the Salaheddin district but the cause was unclear. Gunfire and explosions later appeared to die down. Other areas of the city were quiet.

Tripoli had become calmer in the past two days after militiamen stormed parliament and fought for hours with other armed groups on the airport road on Sunday. Two people were killed, according to official data.

The major oil producer struggles with chaos with the central government unable to control militias who helped topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but now defy state authority.

On Friday, a renegade general started what he called a military campaign against Islamist militants in Benghazi in the east and also claimed responsibility for the attack on parliament in Tripoli. Several militant units have joined him, risking splitting the nascent regular forces. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
