Blasts shake five polling stations in Libya, no one hurt

TRIPOLI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Explosions rocked five polling stations in eastern Libya on Thursday as voters began electing a body to draft a new constitution, another step in the OPEC producer’s rocky transition since Muammar Gaddafi fell in 2011.

Nobody was wounded in the dawn bomb attacks in the restive town of Derna, residents said, but the incident highlighted the volatile situation in the North African country.

Prime Minister Ali Zeidan’s government is struggling to assert its authority over militias which helped topple Gaddafi but kept their weapons and have become major political players. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Ghaith Shennib; Editing by Alistair Lyon)