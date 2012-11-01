FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India LIC Housing Fin plans to raise min 4 bln rupees via bonds
November 1, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

India LIC Housing Fin plans to raise min 4 bln rupees via bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India’s LIC Housing Finance plans to raise at least 4 billion rupees ($74.36 million) in a two-tranche bond sale, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

The company is planning to raise minimum 2 billion rupees through three-year bonds at 9.38 percent, said a source, adding that Axis Bank is the arranger to the deal.

Separately, it is raising at least 2 billion rupees through two-year bonds at 9.37 percent, another sources said. HDFC Bank is the sole arranger to the deal. ($1 = 53.7950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

