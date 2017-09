MUMBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Indian mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Ltd is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($32.03 million) via five-year zero coupon bonds, with an 18-month put option at 9.85 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership and Axis Bank are the arrangers for the bond sale, they said.