FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India LIC Housing Fin plans to raise min 6.5 bln rupees via bonds
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

India LIC Housing Fin plans to raise min 6.5 bln rupees via bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - India’s LIC Housing Finance plans to raise at least 6.5 billion rupees ($122.58 million) in two tranche bond sale, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The firm is planning to raise at least 5 billion rupees via 5-year bonds with a put after one year one day at 9 percent, said a source, adding that ICICI Bank is the arranger to the deal.

Separately, the firm is raising at least 1.5 billion rupees via 10-year bonds at 9.05 percent, which Axis bank is arranging, said two of the sources. ($1 = 53.0275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.