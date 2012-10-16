India LIC Housing Fin plans to raise min 6.5 bln rupees via bonds

MUMBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - India’s LIC Housing Finance plans to raise at least 6.5 billion rupees ($122.58 million) in two tranche bond sale, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The firm is planning to raise at least 5 billion rupees via 5-year bonds with a put after one year one day at 9 percent, said a source, adding that ICICI Bank is the arranger to the deal.

Separately, the firm is raising at least 1.5 billion rupees via 10-year bonds at 9.05 percent, which Axis bank is arranging, said two of the sources. ($1 = 53.0275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)