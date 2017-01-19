Dutch energy group Eneco buys half of Germany's Lichtblick

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Dutch energy group Eneco has agreed to buy half of Lichtblick, Germany's largest independent supplier of renewable energy, to jointly expand in Germany, the Netherlands and other European markets, both companies said in a joint statement.

No financial details were disclosed.

Sources had told Reuters in November that Eneco was among companies that had talked to Lichtblick about a potential purchase, potentially valuing the company at up to 500 million euros ($533 million).