Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lidds Ab

* Says Thomas Uhlin appointed as new CEO of Lidds

* Says Thomas Uhlin will start in Nov. 2014, succeeding Lars Ake Malmsten Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1m4ZWxe

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)