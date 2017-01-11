FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Discount supermarket Lidl UK says enjoyed best ever Christmas trading
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 11, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 7 months ago

Discount supermarket Lidl UK says enjoyed best ever Christmas trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl said on Wednesday it had enjoyed its most successful Christmas trading period ever, with sales on a year-on-year basis up 10 percent in December.

Results from traditional supermarkets Sainsbury's and Morrisons suggest that Britain's supermarkets enjoyed strong trading over Christmas, while market leader Tesco is expected to do well when it reports on Thursday.

Lidl UK, which alongside Aldi has shaken up the market in recent years due to its ultra low prices, said in 2017 it would remain "absolutely focused" on saving customers more money, and would stick to its ongoing expansion plan. (Reporting by Kate Holton and James Davey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.