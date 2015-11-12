FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German supermarket Lidl to invest 1.5 bln stg to expand in Britain
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

German supermarket Lidl to invest 1.5 bln stg to expand in Britain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Lidl UK, the British arm of the German discount supermarket, plans to invest more than 1.5 billion pounds ($2.28 billion) to expand over the next three years, it said on Thursday.

Lidl, which first came to Britain in 1994, currently trades from about 620 stores and has a long-term target of 1,500, including 281 in London.

Along with its German discounter rival Aldi, Lidl has been taking market share from Britain’s traditional big four grocers - leader Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

The latest industry data put Lidl’s share at 4.3 percent.

“We’re always humbled by the sheer volume of people that contact us asking for a Lidl to open in their town or city,” said UK director of property and expansion Ingo Fischer.

News of Lidl’s investment plans came as it opened the first of its new concept stores, in Northamptonshire, central England, that will form the blueprint for further openings.

The store has wider aisles than traditional Lidl outlets, along with longer tills, restroom, baby changing facilities and more natural light.

$1 = 0.6587 pounds Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.