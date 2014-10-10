FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish insurer PZU gets watchdog approval for Lithuania takeover
October 10, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

Polish insurer PZU gets watchdog approval for Lithuania takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Polish insurer PZU has received permission from Lithuania’s competition watchdog to buy Lithuanian rival Lietuvos Draudimas AB, PZU said late on Thursday.

Eastern Europe’s top insurer, PZU agreed to spin off part of its Lithuanian business to assuage competition concerns.

State-run PZU agreed to buy Lietuvos Draudimas as part of a 360-million-euro ($457 million) deal struck earlier this year.

PZU will also take control of most of British insurer RSA’s eastern European operations.

PZU also bought Latvian rival AAS Balta, an Estonian unit of RSA’s Danish insurer Codan Forsikring, and Poland’s Link4.

It has already received regulatory clearance for the AAS Balta and Link4 takeovers.

1 U.S. dollar = 0.7880 euro Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely

