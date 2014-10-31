Poland's PZU completes purchase of Lithuanian insurer

WARSAW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Polish insurer PZU has finalised its takeover of Lithuanian firm Lietuvos Draudimas AB for 191 million euros ($239.34 dollar), the company said on Friday.

PZU said in April that the price for the Lithuanian company would be 180 million euros ($ 225 million).

State-run PZU agreed to buy Lietuvos Draudimas as part of a 360-million-euro ($457 million) deal struck earlier this year to buy the eastern European operations of British insurer RSA .

As part of the same deal, PZU also bought Latvian firm AAS Balta, an Estonian unit of RSA’s Danish insurer Codan Forsikring, and Poland’s Link4. (1 US dollar = 0.7980 euro) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)