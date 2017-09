Nov 8 (Reuters) - Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says unit purchases 139 million H-shares of Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd at HK$5.989 per share, worth HK$832.44 million ($107.4 million)

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hur54v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)