Lifco says to list on Stockholm bourse in November
October 27, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Lifco says to list on Stockholm bourse in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swedish conglomerate Lifco said on Monday that it plans to list on the Stockholm bourse with first expected day of trading to be Nov. 21.

Carl Bennet, owner of the company whose operations range from its core dental products business to sawmill machinery, intends to retain a majority stake after the initial public offering.

Lifco had sales of 6,580 million Swedish crowns ($908.7 million) and earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation of 904 million crowns for the 12-month period ending in September. (1 US dollar = 7.2411 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by David Clarke)

