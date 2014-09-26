FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Owner weighing listing Swedish conglomerate Lifco -newspaper
September 26, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Owner weighing listing Swedish conglomerate Lifco -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The owner of Swedish conglomerate Lifco is considering a stock market listing and potential investors have been invited to meet management to sound out interest, a newspaper reported on Friday without revealing its sources.

Business daily Dagens Industri said Carl Bennet, owner of Lifco whose operations span its core dental products business to sawmill machinery, intends to retain a majority stake in the event it makes an initial public offering.

The newspaper said Lifco expects to post turnover of more than 7 billion Swedish crowns ($970 million) this year, and that Swedish bank SEB is acting as financial adviser in the deliberations on a possible IPO.

1 US dollar = 7.2194 Swedish crown Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Jason Neely

