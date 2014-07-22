FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Life Healthcare Group raises stake in Max Healthcare Institute to 46.4 pct

Reuters Staff

July 22 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Increases Its Shareholding In Max Healthcare Institute Limited

* Shareholders are advised that company will be increasing its shareholding in max healthcare institute limited (“mhc”) to approximately 46.4% from its current shareholding of 26%.

* Transaction will be concluded through a 50% primary issue of new mhc shares and a 50% secondary acquisition of mhc shares held by max india

* Company will invest up to a maximum of an additional rs. 766 cr in mhc (approximately r1, 350 million) at rs.67.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
