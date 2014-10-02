BRIEF-Lifeassays to issue not more than 38.6 mln units on preferential rights

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Lifeassays Publ AB

* Says decided on a preferential rights issue of not more than 38,608,451 units

* Says for each share of the company held on the record date one (1) unit right to be received

* Says one (1) unit right entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) unit

* Says one (1) unit consists of two (2) new B series shares and a warrant of 2014/2015 series

* Says subscription price is 0.60 Swedish crowns per unit Source text: bit.ly/1r0vkZc Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)