FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Life Healthcare expects 20 pct jump in half year result
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 7, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Life Healthcare expects 20 pct jump in half year result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd : * Says financial results for the forthcoming reporting period will differ by at least 20% * Says life healthcare’s results for the six months ended 31 March 2014 are expected to show an improvement of more than 20% * cannot, with reasonable certainty, quantify the extent by which its results for the six months ended 31 March 2014 will exceed the 20% range * Says this expected improvement is largely due to life healthcare’s disinvestment of its 49.3% shareholding in joint medical holdings limited.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.