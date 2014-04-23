FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Life Healthcare expects H1 EPS to be between 166-180 cents/shr
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 23, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Life Healthcare expects H1 EPS to be between 166-180 cents/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :

* EPS for six months ended 31 March 2014 will be between 166 cents per share and 180 cents per share, compared to restated EPS for comparative period of 72.6 cents per share

* Change in EPS is largely due to Life Healthcare’s disinvestment of its 49.3 pct shareholding in Joint Medical Holdings Limited

* Expect normalised EPS* will be 13 pct to 18 pct higher than 71.3 cents per share reported in comparative period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.