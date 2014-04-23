BRIEF-Life Healthcare expects H1 EPS to be between 166-180 cents/shr

April 23 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :

* EPS for six months ended 31 March 2014 will be between 166 cents per share and 180 cents per share, compared to restated EPS for comparative period of 72.6 cents per share

* Change in EPS is largely due to Life Healthcare’s disinvestment of its 49.3 pct shareholding in Joint Medical Holdings Limited

* Expect normalised EPS* will be 13 pct to 18 pct higher than 71.3 cents per share reported in comparative period