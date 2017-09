April 16 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Holdings ltd -

* Life healthcare acquires majority stake in Polish healthcare group

* Acquisition of a majority stake in Scanmed Multimedis, a foremost private healthcare service provider in Poland

* Deal consisting of acquisition of 15,667,392 shares representing 57.1 pct of share capital of Scanmed Multimedis at PLN 4.18 per share Further company coverage: