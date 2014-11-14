FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Life Healthcare Group FY revenue rises 10 pct
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 14, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Life Healthcare Group FY revenue rises 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :

* Group revenue increased to R13,046 million, up 10.2 pct for the year ended Sept. 30, 2014

* FY normalised EPS increased by 12.0 pct to 168.6 cents

* Healthcare services increased revenue by 4.0 pct to R864 million (2013: R831 million)

* Hospital division revenue increased by 9.1 pct to R12,007 million (2013: R11,001 million)

* Headline EPS increased by 7.9 pct to 177.8 cps (2013: 164.8 cps)

* Approved a final gross cash dividend of 78 cents per ordinary share (2013: 72 cents per ordinary share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.