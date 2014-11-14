BRIEF-Life Healthcare Group FY revenue rises 10 pct

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :

* Group revenue increased to R13,046 million, up 10.2 pct for the year ended Sept. 30, 2014

* FY normalised EPS increased by 12.0 pct to 168.6 cents

* Healthcare services increased revenue by 4.0 pct to R864 million (2013: R831 million)

* Hospital division revenue increased by 9.1 pct to R12,007 million (2013: R11,001 million)

* Headline EPS increased by 7.9 pct to 177.8 cps (2013: 164.8 cps)

* Approved a final gross cash dividend of 78 cents per ordinary share (2013: 72 cents per ordinary share)