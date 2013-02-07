FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lifeline Scientific estimates lower 2012 profit
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 7, 2013 / 8:10 AM / in 5 years

Lifeline Scientific estimates lower 2012 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Medical technology company Lifeline Scientific Inc said it expects to report a lower pretax profit for 2012, partly due to a decrease in gross margins and certain legal costs.

The lower margins resulted from changes in product mix, the company said in a statement.

However, it estimated full-year revenue to be higher.

The company reported a profit before income tax of $2.4 million and revenue of $25.4 million in 2011.

Lifeline Scientific said it had invested to complete the development phase of its LifePort Liver Transporter product line in 2012 and toward expansion in Europe, South America and China.

The company also said it incurred significant legal expenses related to a lawsuit brought in June 2011 against a competitor and a former vendor.

Shares in the company closed at 195 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.